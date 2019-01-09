202.5
The Hunt: Where are extremists most active in Europe?

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP January 9, 2019 6:51 pm 01/09/2019 06:51pm
WASHINGTON — As terrorists try to re-assert themselves in Europe, where is the biggest threat?

In this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Nikita Malik, director of the Center on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society, says there are a couple of places with significant threats.

'The most-vulnerable country in Europe is France.'

Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green

