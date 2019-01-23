The Hunt: What caused the terror attacks that killed 5 Americans

Five Americans were recently killed in terror attacks in Syria and Kenya. And in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, one expert says complacency, online radicalization and tech companies are a big part of the problem.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the senior adviser to the Counter Extremism Project, Lucinda Creighton, says complacency, online radicalization and tech companies are a big part of the problem.

'There's been a sense that ISIS and Al Qaeda have been somewhat retreating' Lucinda Creighton with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/THE-HUNT-JAN-23-WEB-jgr.mp3 Download audio

