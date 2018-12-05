202.5
The Hunt: US Army’s approach to terrorism in Africa

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP December 5, 2018 6:00 pm 12/05/2018 06:00pm
Africa has a terrorism problem that could impact the U.S. and its allies. In this episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, commanding general of U.S. Army Africa, talked about how the U.S. military is making a difference.

Cloutier: In some areas, the situation has improved. In other areas, it's worsened.

