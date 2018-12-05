The Hunt: US Army’s approach to terrorism in Africa

Africa has a terrorism problem that could impact the U.S. and its allies. In this episode of "The Hunt," Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier talked about how the U.S. military is making a difference.

Africa has a terrorism problem that could impact the U.S. and its allies. In this episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, commanding general of U.S. Army Africa, talked about how the U.S. military is making a difference.

Cloutier: In some areas, the situation has improved. In other areas, it's worsened. WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/THE-HUNT-DEC-5-jgr.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.