The Hunt: Assessing the US fight against terrorism in 2018

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP December 19, 2018 3:31 pm 12/19/2018 03:31pm
WASHINGTON — The U.S. agencies fighting terrorism seem to have gained the upper hand again in 2018 as the number of attacks decreased.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,  the director of George Mason University’s Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Larry Pfieffer, says technology gets much of the credit.

'People should not rest on their laurels'

Larry Pfieffer with WTOP's J.J. Green

Topics:
J.J. Green Larry Pfieffer Latest News National News National Security News The Hunt
