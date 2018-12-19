The Hunt: Assessing the US fight against terrorism in 2018

The U.S. agencies fighting terrorism seem to have gained the upper hand again in 2018 as the number of attacks decreased, And in this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, one expert gives much of the credit to technology.

And in this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the director of George Mason University’s Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Larry Pfieffer, says technology gets much of the credit.

'People should not rest on their laurels' Larry Pfieffer with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/THE-HUNT-DEC-19-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

