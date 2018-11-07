202.5
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Ricin attacks,…

The Hunt: Ricin attacks, what’s old is new

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP November 7, 2018 6:49 pm 11/07/2018 06:49pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Recently two suspicious packages arrived at the Pentagon’s mail screening facility that. After testing, it was revealed they contained a precursor for ricin, a dangerous poison.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher fellow at the Heritage Foundation, noted that a case of actual ricin use in Europe in May could have created the opportunity for lone wolves in the U.S. to learn how to use the deadly poison.

Robin Simcox: 'A significant story that has not really received attention in the media that it probably should have'

WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

More News

Topics:
Heritage Foundation J.J. Green National News National Security News ricin Robin Simcox
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500