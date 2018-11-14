202.5
The Hunt: Assessing recent terror events in the US

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP November 14, 2018 9:18 pm 11/14/2018 09:18pm
WASHINGTON — There have been three major domestic terror events in the last few weeks.

On this edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green, Bruce Alexander, President of Security One Solutions says there are similarities in the cases, but they are different.

Bruce Alexander: 'Distinction without a difference' between acts of terrorism and mass shootings such as the ones in Thousand Oaks and Las Vegas

Topics:
bruce alexander J.J. Green j.j. green mass shooting National Security News security one solutions The Hunt thousand oaks california
