The Hunt: Assessing recent terror events in the US

Bruce Alexander, president of Security One solutions, talks to WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green on the difference and similarity between acts of terrorism and mass shootings such as the one in Thousand Oaks, California.

WASHINGTON — There have been three major domestic terror events in the last few weeks.

On this edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green, Bruce Alexander, President of Security One Solutions says there are similarities in the cases, but they are different.

Bruce Alexander: 'Distinction without a difference' between acts of terrorism and mass shootings such as the ones in Thousand Oaks and Las Vegas WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/THE-HUNT-NOV-14-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

