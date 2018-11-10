202.5
100 years later: The significance of World War I

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP November 10, 2018 5:10 pm 11/10/2018 05:10pm
Unless changes are made, Arlington National Cemetery expects to run out of room in about 25 years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ed-Ni-Photo)

WASHINGTON — On November 11, 1918, fighting in “The Great War” — as it was known — ended in Compiegne, France when the “Armistice” agreement was signed. WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green takes a look at the significance of that war.

WTOP's JJ Green on the significance of World War I

JJ Green

It was a prelude to peace negotiations six months later between Allied forces (Great Britain, France, Russia and the U.S.) and the Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy)

It was the most destructive global conflict up until that point. It was responsible for an estimated 37 million casualties, including more than 20 million deaths.

For that reason, World War I was also known as the “War to end all Wars.” For 21 years it lived up to its billing.

Armistice J.J. Green jj green National News World News world war i
