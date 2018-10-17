202
The Hunt: Terrorists look to innovate

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP October 17, 2018 7:37 pm 10/17/2018 07:37pm
WASHINGTON — Terrorists have been relatively quiet, but they’re not just sitting on their hands.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, says they’re hard at work trying to come up with new methods of attack.

'A relevant subject for some years to come'

Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation

Topics:
Heritage Foundation J.J. Green National News National Security News Robin Simcox
