The Hunt: Terrorists look to innovate

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, says they’re hard at work trying to come up with new methods of attack.

'A relevant subject for some years to come' Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation

