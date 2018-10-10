202
The Hunt: A look at Hezbollah’s capabilities as concern grows again

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP October 10, 2018 3:57 pm 10/10/2018 03:57pm
WASHINGTON — There are new concerns about Hezbollah, a terrorist proxy of the Iranian government.

Fred Burton, author of “Beirut Rules: The Murder of a CIA Station Chief and Hezbollah’s War Against America,” explains why he wrote the book.

‘I think this problem resonates today’

Author Fred Burton with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green | Oct. 10, 2018

