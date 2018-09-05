202
The Hunt: The Pentagon increases the pressure on ISIS

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP September 5, 2018 7:12 pm 09/05/2018 07:12pm
The U.S.-led military coalition is continuing to hammer away at ISIS positions in Syria and Iraq. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Pentagon press secretary Dana White said the Pentagon’s objective is to completely eradicate ISIS everywhere.

Pentagon's Dana White: ISIS is a global threat

Topics:
counterterrorism isis J.J. Green jj green National News National Security News The Hunt
