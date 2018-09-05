The Hunt: The Pentagon increases the pressure on ISIS

On this week's edition of "The Hunt" with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Pentagon press secretary Dana White said the Pentagon's objective is to completely eradicate ISIS everywhere.

The U.S.-led military coalition is continuing to hammer away at ISIS positions in Syria and Iraq. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Pentagon press secretary Dana White said the Pentagon’s objective is to completely eradicate ISIS everywhere.

