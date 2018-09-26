The Hunt: How much longer will the fight against ISIS go on?

The fight against ISIS continues in Iraq and Syria. In this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Sean Ryan, discusses where things stand.

WASHINGTON — The fight against ISIS continues in Iraq and Syria.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Sean Ryan, discusses where things stand.

'A slow and methodical approach' Col. Sean Ryan, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/THE-HUNT-SEPT-26-jgr-web.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.