202
Home » J.J. Green » Maryland, Estonia's historic connection…

Maryland, Estonia’s historic connection grounded in security relationship

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP September 27, 2018 6:30 pm 09/27/2018 06:30pm
7 Shares

WASHINGTON — Did you know the state of Maryland and the country of Estonia have a bond that goes back hundreds of years? It’s not just about culture.

Jonatan Vseviov, Estonia’s ambassador to the U.S., tells WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green that the relationship is anchored by security as well.

On Estonia and Maryland

Jonatan Vseviov, Estonia's ambassador to the U.S.

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Estonia J.J. Green Jonatan Vseviov Local News Maryland News National News National Security News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500