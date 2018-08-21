The Hunt: Terrorism still poses complicated challenges to the nation

This week on The Hunt, National Security Correspondent J.J. Green talks to Martha Crenshaw, Stanford Unviersity terrorism expert, about what the U.S. and its effort to neutralize terrorists around the world.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. effort to neutralize terrorists around the world is continuing, but the U.S. is still facing a big challenge.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Martha Crenshaw — Stanford University terrorism expert and co-author of “Countering Terrorism” — says the challenge is not a simple one.

'A constantly evolving phenomenon' Martha Crenshaw with WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/THE-HUNT-AUG-22-jgr-WEB-1.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.