The Hunt: Is ISIS mounting a comeback?

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP August 29, 2018 7:00 pm 08/29/2018 07:00pm
WASHINGTON — ISIS is said to be regrouping.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent, J.J. Green, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Sean Ryan, talked about ISIS’s current fighter strength and the operation to finish off the terror group.

Col. Sean Ryan: 'Still a lot of work to do' against ISIS

J.J. Green, WTOP national security correspondent

