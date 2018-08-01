202
The Hunt: Good news and bad news about terrorism worldwide

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP August 1, 2018 7:32 pm 08/01/2018 07:32pm
WASHINGTON — There’s good and bad news on the terrorism front.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Erin Miller, program manager at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, says terrorist violence decreased worldwide in 2017, yet remains historically high.

Erin Miller with WTOP's J.J. Green

Topics:
Erin Miller J.J. Green National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism National News National Security News The Hunt
