Behind the scenes on election night at WTOP!

Ever wanted to see how a news operation gathers voting information and keeps you up to date on the latest numbers, winners and developing stories on a night like this one?

Election Day is here and WTOP is taking you behind the curtain of our news production for a glimpse of what it takes to keep listeners and readers informed and in-the-know in real time!

WTOP’s behind-the-scenes election night coverage will be hosted by WTOP Feature Reporter Matt Kaufax, whom you might know from his segment “Matt About Town.”

Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, check out WTOP’s social media channels for videos and stories with behind-the-scenes interviews, live looks into the studio and much more.

Matt will walk you through the various parts of the WTOP newsroom and show you how everything combines into one well-oiled machine (with the occasional controlled chaos) to help democracy flourish.

You’ll be meeting some of the best reporters, producers, web editors and staffers at WTOP and see the news organization’s state-of-the-art equipment, data gathering tools and processes that anchors and reporters use to help call races live on the air.

Buckle up, and tune in for Election 2024, on 103.5 FM, WTOP.com, your favorite smart device and — for the first time this election cycle — on social media.

See you on election night!

