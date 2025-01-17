‘Tense and uncomfortable’: Historian describes presidents riding together to the inauguration

WTOP spoke to presidential historian Paul Brandus about some of the chilliest car rides some presidents have shared on Inauguration Day.

This year’s presidential inauguration will be the coldest since 1985, when former President Ronald Reagan had to take the oath of office inside the Capitol Building.

Not only can it be cold outside at the ceremony, the ride from the White House to the Capitol may also be frosty.

Throughout the history of our country, there have been times the outgoing president was not thrilled with the person taking their place.

In some cases, like with John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, Andrew Johnson and Donald Trump, they decided not to attend their successor’s inauguration.

