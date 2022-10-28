MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Inauguration News » Lesotho businessman sworn in…

Lesotho businessman sworn in as prime minister

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane was sworn in Friday as the new prime minister of the southern African country.

He won the most seats during the Oct. 7 elections but needed the support of smaller parties to form a new government with his Revolution For Prosperity party.

Regional leaders attending the event included South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who described Lesotho as being over the years “a refuge for many people facing many challenges in their own countries.”

Matekane said there was no time to waste in dealing with the challenges facing his country’s population of 2.1 million.

During his campaign, Matekane promised to expand markets for garments manufactured in Lesotho and to diversify the products exported to the U.S. under the African Growth Opportunities Act.

The garment-making industry is Lesotho’s largest employer after the government and had more than 45,500 textile workers at the beginning of 2020, according to official statistics. But about 25% lost their jobs amid the global economic slump caused by COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Inauguration News | World News

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up