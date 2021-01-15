Ahead of inauguration, Maryland Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency

The declaration was announced in a news release from Gov. Larry Hogan's office Friday afternoon.

Citing the possibility of “additional riots, tumultuous conduct” and other disturbances during next week’s presidential inauguration, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland.

The move allows the state to more efficiently coordinate support and assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and its neighbors.

Hogan said in a statement that Maryland is committed to help with security in D.C. and “to ensure the peaceful transition of power.”

“We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and will continue to work closely with allied agencies, local governments, and our federal partners to support the Inaugural Ceremonies,” Hogan said.

Last week, Hogan dispatched members of the Maryland National Guard to D.C. to respond to the Jan. 6 violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

All told, about 1,000 Maryland National Guard troops are patrolling D.C.

With the disaster declaration, Hogan authorizes the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and other state authorities to deploy and coordinate resources, including public safety resources.

“This executive action makes it easier to coordinate with local jurisdictions on our response, and to be ready to take whatever actions are necessary to keep the peace,” Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, said on Twitter.

In addition, Hogan is asking the White House to issue a presidential disaster declaration to reimburse state and local government for the costs of responding to both the Capitol siege and working to secure the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden.

The proclamation states, in part: “Maryland is still subject to the effects of riots” in D.C. last week, and “endangered by the reasonable possibility of impending additional riots, tumultuous conduct, commission of unlawful acts including destruction or damage of public or private property, and disturbance of the public peace.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency last week in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.