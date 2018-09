Early in 1967 when she was already a music industry veteran but had only a few minor hits to show for it, Aretha Franklin recorded “Respect” and sent herself into superstardom. The song was released as a single and was the lead track on her breakthrough album, “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You,” her debut for Atlantic Records. Producer Jerry Wexler encouraged her to embrace her soul-and-gospel roots and together they found the sound that birthed “Respect.” The song had been a moderate hit for Otis Redding, who wrote and first recorded it. Franklin flipped the gender, spelled out R-E-S-P-E-C-T in the lyrics, and added the repeated “sock it to me” line from the backup singers. The result was a career-defining hit that won Franklin two Grammys, became an anthem for women and quickly entered the pantheon of American song.

(Atlantic via AP)