2 firefighters injured in fire at Howard Co. townhouses

Two firefighters were injured Monday morning while battling a two-alarm fire in Howard County, Maryland, that put seven people out of their home.

Two firefighters were injured Monday morning while battling a two-alarm fire in Howard County, Maryland, that put seven people out of their home.

Flames broke out inside of a vacant townhouse near the corner of Resort Road and Legends Way in Ellicott City. The fire spread to a nearby townhome where four adults and three children lived, according to a social media post from the Howard County Fire & EMS Department.

Multiple people called 911 about smoke in the neighborhood just before 7 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames burning through the roof of the townhouse and started spraying water onto the exterior of the structure.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding, according to the department.

Both were taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the flames to ignite. The fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

WTOP’s Jadon George contributed to this report.

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