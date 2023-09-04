31-year-old Md. man goes missing while swimming at Rehoboth Beach

A 31-year-old man from Maryland was last seen swimming at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday evening.

Rehoboth Police and the U.S. Coast Guard continue to search for a 31-year-old Maryland man who was last seen swimming at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday.

Richard Boateng of Savage, Maryland, was last spotted in the ocean near Rehoboth Avenue around 5:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

Boateng is Black, stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When he went missing, he was wearing a bright blue and white swimsuit with a floral design and a blue swim cap, police said.

Several people called 911 about the missing swimmer. Police said multiple agencies are participating in the search and rescue efforts both on the beach and in the water.

His disappearance came on a day when the National Weather Service issued a message about an increased risk for rip currents, with the dangerous conditions expected to last through Monday evening.

Nearby in Ocean City, Maryland, the beach patrol conducted 230 rescues on Sunday, according to The Dispatch newspaper.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Master Corporal Susan Gladmon at (302) 227-2577.

