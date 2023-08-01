1 dead, 18 injured following head-on crash in Howard County

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a passenger bus on Route 32 early Thursday morning in Jessup.

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a passenger bus early Thursday morning in Jessup, Maryland.

The crash happened on Route 32 near Interstate 95 at about 3:24 a.m., when a Buick Enclave SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes struck a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers, according to Howard County police.

The driver of the Buick, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver and 17 passengers were transported to hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

