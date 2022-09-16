Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Laurel

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 10:46 AM

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, police in Howard County said.

The police said the hit-and-run occurred in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard/U.S. 1, about a mile south of Md. Route 32, around 10:45 p.m.

The driver, who was driving a Ford Explorer, left the scene before the police arrived.

Washington Boulevard was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.

The man died at a hospital; his name has yet to be released by the police.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of the area:

