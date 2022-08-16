WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 3:42 AM

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release.

Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV heading northbound.

The man was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The SUV’s driver has been hospitalized with injuries but is expected to survive the incident, police said.

The crash closed the roadway from Lime Kiln Road to the border of Montgomery County for three hours on Monday afternoon, police said.

See a map of the location of the crash below:

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

