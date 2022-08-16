Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release.

Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV heading northbound.

The man was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The SUV’s driver has been hospitalized with injuries but is expected to survive the incident, police said.

The crash closed the roadway from Lime Kiln Road to the border of Montgomery County for three hours on Monday afternoon, police said.

See a map of the location of the crash below: