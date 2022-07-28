WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Skateboarder killed in Howard Co. hit-and-run

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 28, 2022, 12:52 PM

A man skateboarding in Columbia, Maryland, was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police in Howard County said.

The body of Joseph Shawn Deliberts, 32, of Columbia, was found by a passerby in the median of Snowden River Parkway, south of Oakland Mills Road, just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police said investigators believe Deliberts was skateboarding in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

They do not know what time the crash happened or what kind of vehicle struck Deliberts.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP (7867). You can also email police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Snowden River Parkway was closed in both directions near the scene of the crash for about three hours Thursday morning.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

