RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Howard County, MD News » Maryland man pleads guilty…

Maryland man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 40-year-old cold case

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a Laurel, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge from 1982.

In a release, State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, was arrested on May 25, 2021, after DNA results linked Bradberry to the decades-old kidnapping and murder of Laney Lee McGadney.

“For four decades, no one was held responsible for the brutal and senseless killing of a young woman whose life was cut short by the violent actions of the defendant,” Gibson said, thanking the investigative team for their work.

“We hope that today’s guilty plea provides some closure to the McGadney family, who has had to wait an inordinate amount of time for justice for their loved one.”

McGadney, 28, was abducted as she walked along Oakland Mills Road, according to witnesses, near her Columbia home.

Officials said her body was left in a vacant lot, discovered hours after she went missing in an area now known as Water Lily Way. She had been stabbed to death and raped.

Police collected the evidence from the incident, but were unable to identify Bradberry until May 2021.

Bradberry was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder; first- and second-degree rape; and kidnapping. His sentencing will be Dec. 1. Bradberry faces up to 25 years in prison.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up