Stabbing at Howard Co. high school sends student to Shock Trauma; police looking for suspect

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 2:39 PM

A student at a Howard County, Maryland, high school has been taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after a stabbing in the school parking lot on Thursday morning, and police said they’re still searching for the suspect.

The altercation happened between two students in the parking lot of Long Reach High School, in Columbia, around 11 a.m. Thursday, police said.

An 18-year-old male student was injured in the stabbing and taken to Shock Trauma by ambulance, police said, adding that he’s in serious but stable condition.

They added that a 17-year-old suspect fled the scene in a car, and police are searching for him.

Police said that the school resource officer was on the scene and helped the student within a minute of the altercation, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school has moved into a modified lockdown, according to police.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

