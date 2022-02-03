Police ID man shot in van in Elkridge

A man found shot in a cargo van on northbound near Maryland Route 100 has been identified as Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena.

A man found shot in a cargo van on northbound near Maryland Route 100 Sunday afternoon has been identified as Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Marks continues to recover at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore following the Jan. 30 shooting.

Police said they found Marks in the van in Elkridge when they responded to an initial report of a crash. When they got on the scene, they found the white cargo van in the median and Marks with a gunshot wound inside.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case as a possible attempted murder.

Police do not have a suspect or a motive yet.

They did release a photo of the van.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact police at 410-929-0802. Callers can remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this story.