Silver Spring man killed in Laurel crash

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 7:29 AM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurel, police said.

Howard County police identified the man as Rony Sibrian, 27, of Silver Spring.

Police said Sibrian was southbound on U.S. Route 29 approaching Maryland Route 216 when his  2002 Toyota Avalon went off the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred at 5:04 p.m.

Sibrian, the only one in the SUV, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Part of southbound Route 29 remained closed for about 2 and a half hours.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

