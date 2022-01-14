Silver Spring man killed in Laurel crash

A Silver Spring man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurel, police said.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurel, police said.

Howard County police identified the man as Rony Sibrian, 27, of Silver Spring.

Police said Sibrian was southbound on U.S. Route 29 approaching Maryland Route 216 when his 2002 Toyota Avalon went off the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred at 5:04 p.m.

Sibrian, the only one in the SUV, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Part of southbound Route 29 remained closed for about 2 and a half hours.