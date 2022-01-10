CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Howard Co. quick EMS, COVID-19 surge alert may happen again, officials say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 10, 2022, 12:07 AM

Howard County, Maryland, activated their EMS Surge Plan late on Sunday, just over an hour before it was discontinued. Officials in the county said that those types of alerts could happen again as first responders navigate COVID-19.

The alert, which moved the county to EMS Surge Level I, was activated to encourage 911 calls only for life-threatening emergencies as the county works to staff additional ambulances and remove strain from Hospital emergency departments.

Marc Fisher, a spokesperson for Howard County Fire and Rescue, told WTOP that officials are working with hospital emergency departments to make sure they can respond to calls.

“Because of the crowded conditions, because of the long wait times that everyone is experiencing across the country, we want to make sure we’re being proactive,” Fisher said.

He explained that their three levels of operations — normal, surge level one and surge level two — also help to alert volunteer fire departments to an increased need for ambulance staff.

“We’re close to a point where we could be out of ambulances to respond to 9-1-1 calls,” Fisher said, describing Surge Level I protocols.

To help avoid significant challenges like triaging 9-1-1 calls, Fisher asks that callers be mindful of the content of their 9-1-1 calls while the system is overwhelmed.

“We don’t want to discourage people from making the 9-1-1 call,” he said. “But the important thing is at this point, with the system as stretched as it is, those 9-1-1 calls that are not truly emergencies may have an impact on people who really, truly need a paramedic or an ambulance at the scene.”

According to Fisher, the average ambulance fleet totals roughly 15 in a county of over 300,000 people. He said that when five or fewer ambulances are available, surge levels are activated across the county as the fleet of available ambulances responds to emergencies.

“Just like everybody, I think we’re all dealing with this omicron surge,” he said, noting that these issues aren’t just limited to Howard County. “It’s a statewide issue.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

