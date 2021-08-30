Police: Man killed in wrong-way crash on Maryland highway

A Maryland man is dead after police say he crashed while driving the wrong way on Md. 175 in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is dead after police say he crashed while driving the wrong way on a highway in Columbia.

Howard County police say the crash happened early Monday on state Route 175.

A Nissan Altima was traveling west in eastbound lanes when police say it hit a Jeep Renegade.

The driver of the Altima, 29-year-old Alejandro Herrera Guzman of Laurel, was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

