Some improvements are on the way for a dangerous section of U.S. Highway 1 in Howard County, after Maryland secured millions in federal funding.

Some improvements are on the way for a dangerous section of U.S. Highway 1 in Howard County, Maryland.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said Tuesday that it has secured $3.5 million in federal funding to improve four intersections along 9 miles of the highway (also known as Washington Boulevard) from North Laurel to Elkridge.

At the intersection with Brewers Court, a pedestrian-activated signal will be installed, along with protected space in the median and more-visible crosswalks.

At the Guilford Road intersection, a pedestrian/cyclist path will be built along southbound U.S. 1 from Guilford to a nearby sidewalk. More-visible crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian crossing signals will also be added.

At the intersection with Rowanberry Drive, a new sidewalk will be built along northbound U.S. 1 between South Hanover and Old Washington roads, along with more-visible crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian-crossing signals.

And at Doctor Patel Drive intersection, a pedestrian-activated signal will be installed, along with a protected space in the median and more-visible crosswalks.

The announcement follows a February 2019 report on cyclist and pedestrian safety that singled out those intersections.

“U.S. 1 is a very heavily traveled corridor, and this project reflects MDOT’s commitment to provide a safe, efficient and interconnected network for every mode of travel: cars, buses, rail, bicycles, pedestrians and others,” said state transportation secretary Greg Slater.

Howard County is providing consultant design funding for the project, and the state will pay for internal review and design approval.

Construction on the improvements is expected to begin next spring.

WTOP has contacted Howard County for comment.