A deadly shooting that killed one man in Columbia, Maryland on Sunday is currently under investigation, according to authorities.

Howard County police said the shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. on the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said information on a suspect is not yet available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

