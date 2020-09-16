RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. man dies…

Howard Co. man dies in motorcycle crash

Jack Moore

September 16, 2020, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Howard County, Maryland, man died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Travis Whitehead, of Jessup, was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Patuxent Range Road shortly before 8 p.m. when he left the roadway and struck a curb, Howard County police said.

Whitehead was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash and died at the scene, according to police.

Patuxent Range Road near Preston Court was closed for about 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night as police investigated. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map showing the area where the motorcycle crashed:

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up