Howard Co. man dies in motorcycle crash

A Howard County, Maryland, man died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Travis Whitehead, of Jessup, was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Patuxent Range Road shortly before 8 p.m. when he left the roadway and struck a curb, Howard County police said.

Whitehead was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash and died at the scene, according to police.

Patuxent Range Road near Preston Court was closed for about 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night as police investigated. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map showing the area where the motorcycle crashed: