Police offer $20K reward for info on deadly Md. shooting of pregnant woman, baby

Police in Howard County, Maryland, have raised the reward for information about the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Columbia last month that also led to the death of her baby days later.

There is now a $20,000 reward for information that leads to a break in the case of Rabiah Ahmad, 30, who was 28-weeks pregnant when she was shot on July 31 inside a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she later died.

Doctors delivered her daughter, Ahja, who remained in critical condition until she died Aug. 5.

“There are no words to express the magnitude of sorrow for the loss of these two innocent lives,” said Howard County police Chief Lisa Myers. “I am committed to devoting every possible resource to find the person or people who committed this heinous act.”

Police said they do not think Ahmad was targeted in the shooting, but hope that the community may have information that could lead to an arrest.

“We have absolutely no reason to believe Rabiah was targeted as the intended victim,” Myers said. “But someone out there was firing at this house for a different reason, and we want to find that person. We believe there are people in this community who may be able to help us answer that question.”

In support of the family, who are Muslims, the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering an additional $5,000 for information in the case.