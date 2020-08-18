Howard Co. couple on trial for abuse, hoarding 87 animals

A Howard County couple goes on trial, charged with 17 counts of animal abuse.

A Howard County couple goes on trial Tuesday, each charged with 17 counts of animal abuse and neglect, after dozens of animals were found in their Maryland home.

Elizabeth Lindenau and Brady Dexter, of Columbia, are facing the misdemeanor counts, in Howard County District Court.

According to charging documents, on July 24 of last year, they failed to provide proper space and air, food or veterinary care for dogs, cats, birds, snakes and a turtle.

Online court records show this is not the first time the couple had been charged in connection with unsafely housing animals.

In 2012, Lindenau was acquitted after several dozen animals were found dead in her town house. At the time, Decker testified he was responsible for caring for the animals, but stopped visiting the town house more than a month before animals were found dead in the home.

Decker pleaded guilty to six counts of animal abuse or neglect, and was sentenced to three years probation.