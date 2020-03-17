Police: Maryland man entered school, tried to kiss 14-year-old girl

Howard County police have charged a 20-year-old Maryland man with entering a high school and trying to kiss a 14-year-old student.

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police have charged a 20-year-old Maryland man with entering a high school and trying to kiss a 14-year-old student.

Howard County police said Monday that Colby Christopher Johnson ran from Hammond High School in Columbia after approaching an underage female student inside last Thursday afternoon.

According to a police statement, Johnson grabbed the girl and attempted to kiss her.

Investigators said he had no legitimate business at the school, and it’s unclear whether he knew the victim. Officers arrested him last Friday after reviewing security video.

Johnson was charged with assault, sex offense and disturbing school operations. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.