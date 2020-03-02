Home » Howard County, MD News » 2 killed, 1 hurt…

2 killed, 1 hurt in single-car crash in Howard County

Abigail Constantino

March 22, 2020, 10:29 AM

Two people were killed and another has critical injuries in a crash in Howard, County, Maryland.

It happened Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. in Columbia.

Police said that a Mazda 3 was headed north on Snowden River Parkway near Good Hunters Ride when it struck a tree in the median.

The driver and the passenger in the rear died on the scene. The front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital and has critical injuries.

Howard County police say speed may have been a factor in the crash, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area of the crash.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

