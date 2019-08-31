In honor of Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary, students at the School of Rock Columbia put on a show

It's Woodstock's 50th Anniversary, and the School of Rock Columbia is celebrating with it's own Woodstock Music Festival, showcasing all the hits.

“Rock ‘n’ Roll is a visceral experience, you gotta like, share it with the audience,” said Ryan Koch, a 10th grader at the school.

Koch and his fellow bandmates are all ages 11- to 18, but the hits they rocked out to, like Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, were well before their time.

“Some of them didn’t even know what Woodstock was so I think it’s cool for the people coming out here to witness the whole thing,” said Cody Carr, the school’s General Manager and House Band Director.

Family and friends who came out also enjoyed food trucks, a moon bounce and plenty of vendors.

With free music lessons and hours of live music, it’s an event that took a lot of planning, part of the reason why these young musicians took to the stage like pros.

“It’s a little scary but once you get into it, it’s enjoyable,” said Campbell Schroder, who handled the vocals on stage.

“It’s really fun and then you like, get a rush. It’s awesome,” said Jack Gallagher, a drum player at the school. Whether they grow up to be rock stars or teachers, Carr said it’s cool to see what they’re doing in this moment in celebration of Woodstock.

Kids perform at the Woodstock Anniversary Concert put on by School of Rock Columbia. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Local artwork is featured at the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert in Columbia, Maryland. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Kids played many of the hits that blared across the original Woodstock festival in 1969. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

