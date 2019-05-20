202
Home » Howard County, MD News » Man gets 50 years…

Man gets 50 years for fatal Christmas Day stabbing in Howard Co.

By Dick Uliano May 20, 2019 10:46 pm 05/20/2019 10:46pm
89 Shares

A Baltimore County, Maryland, man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal Christmas Day stabbing.

Damien Gary Clark, 43, will spend 50 years in prison for killing James Donte Fallin Jr., of Columbia, in December 2017.

Police said that Clark entered the Quick Stop Food Mart on Hickory Ridge Road with his wife and got into a fight with Fallin and Warner Donnell Jackson. Jackson was hurt  in the altercation.

Clark was found guilty in February of voluntary manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Damien Gary Clark Howard County, MD News james donte fallin jr James Fallin Jr. Latest News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tornado touches down in Howard Co. during DC-area storms

It moved fast, but it hit hard -- a line of strong thunderstorms passed through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, bringing downed power lines and outages. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County, Maryland. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!