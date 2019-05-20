Man gets 50 years for fatal Christmas Day stabbing in Howard Co.

Damien Gary Clark, 43, will spend 50 years in prison for killing James Donte Fallin Jr., of Columbia, in December 2017.

A Baltimore County, Maryland, man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal Christmas Day stabbing.

Police said that Clark entered the Quick Stop Food Mart on Hickory Ridge Road with his wife and got into a fight with Fallin and Warner Donnell Jackson. Jackson was hurt in the altercation.

Clark was found guilty in February of voluntary manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

