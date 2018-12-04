Pedestrian struck and killed in Jessup

A 43-year-old Howard County, Maryland, man was struck and killed on Md. 175/Waterloo Road early Tuesday morning, police say.

WASHINGTON — A 43-year-old Howard County, Maryland, man was struck and killed on Md. 175/Waterloo Road early Tuesday morning, police say.

Donnelle Markus Williams, of Jessup, was struck shortly before 4 a.m. by a Toyota Tacoma truck driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Fullard, of Baltimore.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The crash closed Md. 175 between Pocomoke Avenue and Oceano Avenue in both directions for about three hours.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.