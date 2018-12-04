202.5
Home » Howard County, MD News » Pedestrian struck and killed…

Pedestrian struck and killed in Jessup

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 4, 2018 8:46 am 12/04/2018 08:46am
Share

WASHINGTON — A 43-year-old Howard County, Maryland, man was struck and killed on Md. 175/Waterloo Road early Tuesday morning, police say.

Donnelle Markus Williams, of Jessup, was struck shortly before 4 a.m. by a Toyota Tacoma truck driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Fullard, of Baltimore.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The crash closed Md. 175 between Pocomoke Avenue and Oceano Avenue in both directions for about three hours.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News pedestrian fatality pedestrian struck Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500