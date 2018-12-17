202.5
Llama rescued from flooded pasture in Howard County

By Valerie Bonk December 17, 2018 4:56 am 12/17/2018 04:56am
Fire and rescue crews lead a llama to safety in Howard County after it was discovered in distress from flood waters in a local pasture.

WASHINGTON — Fire and rescue crews completed a unique special operation Sunday, when a llama was discovered in distress from flood waters in a Howard County pasture.

A llama in a field near the Patuxent River in Mink Hallow in Highland, Maryland, was lead to safety by Howard County Fire and Rescue crews early Sunday morning, according to the department.

Crews assisted the owner by using a line to lead the animal to safety with a harness.

The rescue came after a long weekend of rain hit the area, prompting several rescues and record-breaking precipitation levels.

Topics:
