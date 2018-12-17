Llama rescued from flooded pasture in Howard County

Fire and rescue crews lead a llama to safety in Howard County after it was discovered in distress from flood waters in a local pasture.

A llama is rescued from flood waters in a pasture near the Patuxent River in Howard County, Maryland. (Courtesy Howard County Fire and Rescue)

Fire and rescue crews lead a llama to safety in Howard County after it was discovered in distress from flood waters in a local pasture.

WASHINGTON — Fire and rescue crews completed a unique special operation Sunday, when a llama was discovered in distress from flood waters in a Howard County pasture.

A llama in a field near the Patuxent River in Mink Hallow in Highland, Maryland, was lead to safety by Howard County Fire and Rescue crews early Sunday morning, according to the department.

Crews assisted the owner by using a line to lead the animal to safety with a harness.

The rescue came after a long weekend of rain hit the area, prompting several rescues and record-breaking precipitation levels.

After crews spent hours last night assisting car drivers out of the water, @HCDFRS assisted the owner of this llama with bringing him to safety after his pasture was flooded overnight by the Patuxent River in Mink Hollow #SpecialOps pic.twitter.com/a9rnannd1s — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) December 16, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.