Howard Co. school bus overturns; 5 taken to hospitals

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP October 23, 2017 8:10 am 10/23/2017 08:10am
WASHINGTON — Five people, including two Howard County Public School students, have been taken to hospitals after a school bus overturned in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 29 Monday morning.

The accident involving another vehicle and Bus 507, which was headed to Mount Hebron High School, occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 29 near Md. 100.

“Two of our students were on the bus. No major injuries were reported, and both students were taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for an evaluation,” writes Mount Hebron Principal Joelle A. Miller, in an email.

Miller said the parents of the children have been notified.

Howard County Police said that there were two juveniles and two adults on the bus.

Howard County Fire and Rescue said all of those injured sustained minor injuries.

Everyone was able to get off the bus after the crash, Howard County Fire said.

Topics:
Education News howard county public schools Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News school bus accident us 29
