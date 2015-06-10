Howard County police searching for vandal who damaged 260 cars, business

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people living in a senior living community in Laurel woke up this week to find their cars vandalized. Police in Howard County think the people responsible have done this before and now there’s a reward to…

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people living in a senior living community in Laurel woke up this week to find their cars vandalized. Police in Howard County think the people responsible have done this before and now there’s a reward to…

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people living in a senior living community in Laurel woke up this week to find their cars vandalized. Police in Howard County think the people responsible have done this before and now there’s a reward to find them.

The calls started coming in Monday morning from seniors who woke up to find their cars spray painted with inappropriate drawings and the words “Jack Boys.”

The tags are similar to other vandalism incidents occurring in the county for months.

“We’ve got more than 260 cars that have been damaged since December, so it’s really time to put a stop to this,” says Sherry Llewellyn with Howard County police.

She says investigators are not sure if there is one person responsible or a group, but they tend to focus on a specific area.

“This has really been affecting neighborhoods in Columbia, although our most recent case is in Laurel,” Llewellyn says, referring to The Park View at Emerson Senior Community.

One business caught the suspect on camera. There is up to a $1,500 reward in the case.

All of the incidents happened overnight and occurred at these locations:

December 15 in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way

December 20 in the 9600 block of Whiteacre Rd./5800 block of Thunder Hill Rd.

December 21 in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Rd.

December 27 in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Rd.

December 30 in the 5500 block of Waterloo Rd.

December 30 in the 8300 block of Tamar Dr.

January 14 in the 7500 block of Murray Hill Rd.

February 1 in the 6900 block of Deep Cup

February 4 in the 5700 block of Stevens Forest Rd.

March 31 in the 9900 block of Guilford Rd.

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and WTOP on Facebook.

© 2015 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.