Considering flowers for mom this Mother’s Day? Be prepared for higher prices

You might be paying a little more for mom's flowers this Mother's Day, thanks to increased tariffs on all imported goods.

Nationwide, it’s estimated that 80% of flowers sold in the U.S. are not grown here. Americans bought $2.2 billion worth of cut flowers and greenery last year, most of it coming from Columbia and Ecuador.

May is one of the busiest times of the year for Christine Topacio and her flower shop: Chevy Chase Florist. As usual, she is busy right now, but is selling her products for higher prices.

“We’re seeing anywhere from 10% to 25% increases on some of our supply costs,” Topacio told WTOP. “We have lots of flowers, it will just be more expensive than people are used to.”

“We’re doing our best to try to make things fair, and down from the wholesalers through us, we’re trying to see what costs we can absorb as a business,” Topacio said.

“Obviously, we can’t absorb all of it.”

That means her customers are paying considerably more than normal.

“Many customers are really understanding, others not so much,” she said. “We’re doing what we can.”

Topacio says her import percentage is higher.

“I would say 90% to 95% of our products are imported from South America, from Holland,” she said.

Despite the increases, she says her inventory is very good right now.

