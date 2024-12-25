Kwanzaa starts Thursday, the weeklong celebration for all generations

Kwanzaa begins Thursday, and there are several events in D.C. to celebrate, including those at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Kellee White Whilby and her daughter, Gabrielle, celebrate Kwanzaa with activities at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. (WTOP/Gigi Barnett) WTOP/Gigi Barnett Tables covered with food and decorations are seen during Kwanzaa activities at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. (WTOP/Gigi Barnett) WTOP/Gigi Barnett Two young boys find drums set out for toddlers visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. (WTOP/Gigi Barnett) WTOP/Gigi Barnett Kwanzaa is being celebrated both at the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. (WTOP/Gigi Barnett) WTOP/Gigi Barnett ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

As a child, Kellee White Whilby celebrated Kwanzaa a few times with her family in Delaware. Now, as a mom to 2-year-old Gabrielle, she wants her daughter to learn much more about the African American cultural holiday.

Thursday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a weeklong, end-of-the-year celebration that teaches seven time-tested principles.

“These are principles that I want her to take not just during the last week of December but throughout her life,” said White Whilby. “I can center her identity in a very positive way early on.”

White Whilby has several opportunities to expose her toddler to Kwanzaa over the next week, as D.C. is teeming with events, such as the one at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 as a secular holiday to celebrate and unify the people of the African diaspora.

It begins Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1, with families marking each day of Kwanzaa by lighting a candle to observe the seven principles: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

Participants may also take part in different activities, such as reciting poems, dancing, singing and sharing African-inspired meals.

During the week, there is something for each family member to do, as Kwanzaa is meant to be a multigenerational celebration, said Kelly Elaine Navies, a specialist in oral history at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“It’s a very family-oriented holiday,” she said. “I think that’s one of the most important things about it. It should always involve multiple generations.”

Kwanzaa celebrations are also open to people of other backgrounds, Navies said.

Sarah Wolman didn’t know much about the holiday before visiting a Kwanzaa event for children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

She wanted to teach her 2-year-old son, Leo, about it. After dancing with other children, playing drums and creating crafts, Leo wanted a nap.

Wolman, who lives in Northwest D.C., said he may not remember much of the event, but she will.

“We loved exploring the Unity Cup and talking about the creativity theme,” she said. “We were given a pamphlet, so I think we’ll try to incorporate some of that into our routine this year.”

At the Anacostia Community Museum, drumbeats echo through the halls announcing the beginning of the holiday.

The museum has celebrated Kwanzaa for more than 50 years. This week it will feature a candle-lighting ceremony, dance performances and storytelling workshops for visitors.

Melanie Adams is the Roger Ferguson and Annette Nazareth director of the museum in Anacostia. She said it’s fitting that Kwanzaa’s last day is the first day of the new year, celebrating Imani, which means faith in Swahili.

“It gives us the opportunity to reassess the past year and see if we’ve lived up to these principles,” Adams said. “And really set out intention for the upcoming year.”

For more information on this week’s events celebrating Kwanzaa, you can visit the Anacostia Community Museum’s website.

