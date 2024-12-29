Festival of Lights at Kensington LDS Temple brings huge crowds and traffic problems

The Christmas light display at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temple in Kensington, Maryland, draws thousands of visitors. But this year has been overwhelming at times.

“The crowds have been wonderfully big, but the big crowds have been wonderfully problematic,” said Temple Visitor Center Director Dave Colton.

He said on Christmas Day alone, 10,000 people moved through the visitor center and at least another 10,000 wandered about the temple grounds.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, will be the final day for the temple’s Festival of Lights this season. Colton said it takes a team of eight people two months to take the lights down and pack them away until next October, when it takes the same team two months to put the lights up.

Colton said improvements the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made to the programming at the visitor center, such as live musical entertainment, have driven interest in coming to the temple. But he also believes the advent of the internet and viral moments on social media have also increased interest.

It has also caused some confusion for those trying to get to the displays.

“Because of some things that we haven’t been in control of, like Google Maps, like TikTok, more people are aware of (the light display), and more people are being routed through neighborhoods, which makes us sad,” Colton said.

According to Colton, parking at the visitor center is limited and there have been times when motorists who have not been able to get a spot have driven into the neighborhood and parked there, sometimes blocking a resident’s driveway. He said temple employees are working with area officials and neighbors to lessen the impact.

Colton said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been able to get ‘local traffic only’ signs placed on some residential streets. But it is still considering other ways to lessen the traffic impact on its neighbors.

“Some of the things we’re looking at doing next year is possibly having timed entrances into the parking lot,” Colton said. “So people can only come if they have a ticket that allows them to come,” he said. “We’ll also have passes for neighbors who want to walk here.”

