Where to find Veterans Day freebies and other deals in the DC area

Veterans Day this year is on Monday, Nov. 11, and many D.C.-area businesses are honoring the holiday with special events as well as discounts, specials and other freebies. Here is a list of Veterans Day deals to consider.

Note that some or all of these businesses may require veterans and service members to present their military identification.

From Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, veterans and active-duty service members, as well as their spouses and children, get free admission to the Museum of the Bible in D.C. with a valid ID presented. This offer cannot be reserved online.

Another museum celebrating Veterans Day is the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, which will honor veterans and active-duty military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11, with complimentary parking. Additional offers include $1 off a movie ticket at the Airbus Theater and free popcorn with any box office purchase. The museum’s Shake Shack is also offering a 20% discount on shakes for current and former military members.

Ambar, D.C.’s first Balkan concept restaurant, is offering a 10% discount on their unlimited “Balkan Without Limits” brunch experience for those who share their valid military ID at any of the restaurant’s three D.C.-area locations this coming Monday, Nov. 11.

Adjacent to Capital One Arena, District E’s District Bites is offering 20% off food for all veterans and active-duty members with valid military ID from Nov. 8 through Nov. 10.

Alexandria Bier Garden in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, is offering 10% off food all day to show support to veterans.

Three Arlington, Virginia, restaurants that plan to offer free entrees to all veteran and active-duty military include Barley Mac, Green Pig Bistro and Buena Vida Gastrolounge. The Veterans Day offer is available from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., with a limit of one entree per person and no beverages included in the offer.

This Monday, Nov. 11, all active and retired military are invited to enjoy 10% off at Atlas Brew Works’ Alexandria, Virginia, brewery and tap room and Navy Yard brewery and tap room, during normal operating hours.

Participating Red Robin locations plan to serve free “Red’s Big Tavern Burgers” and bottomless steak fries on Monday, Nov. 11, to veterans and active-duty military. Proof of service is required.

From Saturday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 11, Mr. Wash Car Wash is offering free Exterior Signature Car Washes to veterans, active-duty military and military spouses at all 11 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware with no identification required. To claim this deal, guests must inform attendants in person.

The Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides across all modes of transit on Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free transit on local buses, metro subways, light rails, MARC trains and commuter bus routes, on Monday. Eligible riders just need to present one of three IDs: a U.S. Department of Defense issued ID, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued ID or a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Veteran designation on a driver’s license or state ID.

For more discounts and deals, check out the VA’s list of participating businesses.

