Skate on! 15 ice skating rinks in DC area

If you’re wondering what winter activities are worth exploring, it’s time to consider ice skating, of course. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor rinks, the D.C. area offers options in many shapes and sizes.

Below, find a list of some of the most notable local ice skating rinks, plus a map.

DC

Washington Harbour Ice Rink — 3050 K Street NW

In Georgetown, this ice skating rink offers 90-minute skating sessions with a 30-minute break between sessions. It’s the largest outdoor skating rink in the city, located at the lower plaza centered between 3000 and 3050 K Street NW. The rink is set to reopen in mid-November.

National Gallery and Sculpture Garden Rink — 7th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Enjoy views of the large-scale sculptures in the National Gallery and Sculpture Garden while zipping along on ice skates. Running from Nov. 23 through March 2, 2025, admission to the rink covers two consecutive, 45-minute skating sessions that each begin on the hour. Washington Elite Skating School will offer group skating lessons for all ages as well as private lessons and group packages. Free lockers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Wharf Ice Rink — 760 Maine Avenue SW

After enjoying some hot cocoa and other seasonal specialties at nearby restaurants, walk over to the District’s only over-water ice skating rink at The Wharf’s Transit Pier. The rink plans to open on Nov. 27.

Canal Park Ice Rink — 200 M Street SE

Near the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro is Canal Park Ice Rink. With online registration strongly recommended, this rink has everything you need for skating, though it won’t open until sometime in November. Skate rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis with skating sessions lasting two hours with a break at the halfway point.

National Building Museum ice rink — 401 F Street NW

This brand-new, indoor ice skating rink is opening at D.C.’s National Building Museum. The rink is opening on Dec. 15 and running through Jan. 4, 2025. After skating, be sure to check out the nearby holiday market.

Virginia

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating — 1201 S. Joyce Street, Arlington, Virginia

In Arlington, visitors can find the largest outdoor ice rink in Northern Virginia and the second-largest in the state at the plaza at Pentagon Row. Spanning 6,840 square feet, the rink requires reservations, which open two weeks in advance. Tickets are valid for one hour and 20 minutes of skating. The rink isn’t yet open, so keep an eye out for the ETA on that.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex — 627 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, Virginia

Along with being the official home of the Washington Capitals, the venue features two indoor NHL-sized ice rinks, locker rooms, a Capitals team store, a snack bar and space for special events. Skating lessons are available.

Fairfax Ice Arena — 3779 Pickett Road, Fairfax, Virginia

Opened in 1973, the Fairfax Ice Arena calls itself the first indoor ice skating rink facility in Virginia, the South and in the D.C. area. There are no ice skating aids available (i.e., penguins), but there are lessons for all ages and levels.

SkateQuest — 1800 Michael Faraday Court, Reston, Virginia

This Reston facility includes an NHL official-size rink, measuring 200 feet long by 85 feet wide; and an Olympic official-size rink, measuring 200 feet long by 100 feet wide. It also has a pro shop and a cafe for snacks and beverages. The facility opened in 1993.

Maryland

National Harbor Ice Skating — 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Maryland

Located at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, this outdoor skating rink requires tickets to be purchased in advance online. There is no on-site box office. While here, be sure to also check out “ICE!,” a holiday experience that brings the 1965 holiday movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to life with more than two million pounds of ice sculpted to capture life-size recreations of many of the film’s iconic scenes.

Cabin John Regional Park Ice Rink — 10610 Westlake Drive, Rockville, Maryland

With three rinks, three party rooms, a dance studio, a pro shop and a cafe in tow, this Rockville venue should have something for everyone. The facility is open year-round with lessons and camps also available.

Rockville Town Square Ice Rink — 131 Gibbs Street, Rockville, Maryland

Glide across the ice at this 7,200-square-foot rink, the largest outdoor skating rink in Montgomery County. Ice skating aids (i.e., penguins) are available.

Silver Spring Ice Skating — 8523 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, Maryland

Those in Silver Spring can make online reservations for this skating rink. Reservations open two weeks in advance.

Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink — 5211 Campus Drive, College Park, Maryland

The venue is not too far from D.C., located in College Park. Visitors will find an NHL official-size rink, plus a party room that is available to be rented out.

Wheaton Ice Arena — 11717 Orebaugh Avenue, Wheaton, Maryland

Make sure you don’t miss this year-round ice skating rink. The site includes camps, lessons, a pro shop and a workout center. Freestyle sessions are also possible for higher-level figure skaters if interested in working on jumps, spins and footwork, away from the general public.

Color Burst Ice Rink — 6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, Maryland

In Merriweather, this ice rink is returning on Nov. 22. Walk-up tickets can be purchased, but it is recommended to reserve a spot in advance by purchasing online.

